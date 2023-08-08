Valve is now selling certified refurbished Steam Decks

Valve has announced it is now selling certified refurbished Steam Decks.

Starting at $319, each certified refurbished Stea Deck has been thoroughly tested and meets or exceeds the performance standards of new units.

Steam Deck is a high-powered handheld gaming PC. It can run the latest AAA games with ease.

Each unit has also undergone a complete factory reset and software update and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve's facilities.

Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, the internals, and battery health is assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity.

Refurbished units come with the same one-year warranty as a new unit, unless longer as determined by your country of residence, a refurbished and fully tested power supply, a carrying case, and a Quick Start guide. Some units may contain some minor cosmetic marks.

A new Steam deck costs $399 for the 64GB version, but a refurbished model will run you $319. The 256GB will run you $419 (new: $529), and you can grab the 512GB for $519 (new: $649).

While the number of refurbished Steam Decks are limited, the stock will replenish as more Decks become available.