Desperate to try Unicorn Overlord? Good news, there's a demo, and it's available right now

If you're desperate to get your hands on Unicorn Overlord, there's some great news for you: a demo has just been announced at today's Nintendo Direct!

Unicorn Overlord is due out in just under a couple of weeks, but having such a short time to wait now makes it even harder. Luckily, developer Vanillaware announced today that you'll be able to try out its latest RPG yourself in a brand new demo. The demo is available right now, on Nintendo Switch, and takes place at the start of the game. It's a good chance to get a head-start on the game ahead of its March 4 release date.

If you've not heard of Unicorn Overlord, it's the latest title from Odin Sphere and 13 Sentinels developer Vanillaware, this time offering a strategy game somewhat in the vein of Fire Emblem. It mixes gorgeous looking pixel art with intricately detailed 2D drawings, and sees you playing as the exiled prince Alain as he rounds up an army to reclaim his throne.

Our own Dom recently went hands on with the game, and came away from it feeling like Vanillaware has once again struck gold. "It is strategy game catnip, and genuinely feels like a perfect compromise between the strategic depth of Tactics Ogre and the accessibility of Fire Emblem," writes Dom. "The fact it all looks so gorgeous and sounds so beautiful is a bonus, but this core gameplay loop is what planted seeds in my brain. You can recruit up to 60 – 60! – units at once. I can only imagine the scale of the final battles, the interplay of the units, and the mess of skills that’ll be on show as we head to the inevitably climactic ending of the game. Already, it feels as deep and rich as your favourite 90s RPG."