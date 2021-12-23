These Halo Infinite PC Accessories are available at GameStop right now

Halo Infinite made waves in the gaming community as the first Halo game in over 6 years. It hinged on promises from devs to both bring back and reinvent the Halo experience to please long-time fans and attract newcomers. Thankfully, it delivered -- along with attractive promotional items for Halo fans.

Some of these Halo-themed items included Halo Infinite editions of the Xbox wireless controllers, Seagate game drives, and Razer PC accessories. GameStop in particular is still selling some of these items, including the Halo Infinite PC Accessories Bundle for $40 off the original price. This mean green bundle includes a Master Chief-colored Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Mouse, Razer BlackWidow V3 Green Switch Mechanical Keyboard, and a Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Soft Gaming Mat. You can also buy them separately if you only want one of the items.

Here are a few links to the currently available Halo Infinite merchandise:

Microsoft also released a limited edition Halo Infinite controller, which came in a spartan green reminiscent of Master Chief's signature armor. Unfortunately, this sold out pretty fast and it's unclear whether or not retailers will have the means to restock them in the future.

Halo Infinite launched its multiplayer mode early as a "beta" approximately three weeks before the campaign on November 15, 2021. The full game, including the campaign, launched on December 8, 2021 on the official release date. Those looking for the latest Halo experience can find it on Microsoft platforms including PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

