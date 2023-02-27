The Pokemon Concierge is a charming new stop-motion Netflix series

The Pokemon Company and Netflix are coming together to develop a stop-motion series, as well as other unannounced projects.

At today's Pokemon Presents, a new series based on the world of Pokemon called The Pokemon Concierge was announced. Being produced by Dwarf Studios, best known for its other Netflix series Rilakkuma and Kaoru, the entire show will be animated in stop motion. A very short teaser was shown off during the presents, showing a little Psyduck waddling along a beach. Not much, but the little it did show looks quite lovely so far!

Introduced by Netflix's vice president of content, APAC Minyoung Kim, the show follows the titular Concierge, a young woman named Haru, and her experiences with the various Pokemon that come to visit her at the Pokemon Resort. Not much else was shared about the show, and we don't have a release date just yet, so keep your eyes peeled for more on that.

Of course, the Pokemon Presents had plenty of other news to share from the world of Pokemon. For starters, after a wait of almost four years, Pokemon Sleep has finally been re-revealed, and is actually due out some time this year. Unsurprisingly, the app is all about tracking your sleep schedule, and you'll be able to meet a variety of Pokemon based on the kind of sleeper that you are.

You also won't be surprised to hear that there's also some DLC on the way for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The DLC is a two parter, with the overall name being The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Part one, The Teal Mask, is due out some time in Autumn, and sends you on a school trip to a new area, and part two, The Indigo Disk, makes an exchange student out of you, looking to be more focused on battling than the first part.