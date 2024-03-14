Two weeks after the debut of its first-look images, the Rupert Sanders-directed, long-in-the-works reboot of The Crow has unleashed a first trailer, which has all the edginess and blood we wanted - and then some.

What about the oppressive atmosphere, though? Eh, it's not really there. At least not in this preview. Sanders is known for making his otherwise forgettable blockbusters look pretty decent, and that's no different here, but it's hard to argue this looks anywhere near as moody as Alex Proyas' 1994 classic, which was also based on the comic book series by James O'Barr.

It all has a pretty strong John Wick vibe of sorts, which comes as no surprise given that Lionsgate is behind both joints. The 'dead wife/girlfriend' plot was always there, but it all comes down to the visual execution and tone that appears to impregnate this whole project, which would pass as another riff on Mr. Wick's bloody tale of revenge, were it not for the sparse goth imagery and supernatural bits.

Bill Skarsgård appears to have killed it (as always) as Eric Draven though. Like his appearance or not, he looks menacing and unique enough in the role, and there are some pretty sick action beats in there, gore included. Will all that be enough to glue the whole show together? We'll have to wait and see. Even though the first poster (as seen below) doesn't mention the release date, The Crow is still set to open in cinemas on June 7, 2024.

Image credit: Lionsgate

Skarsgård is joined by FKA twigs and all-around reliable villain actor Danny Huston, among others. The official synopsis shared by Lionsgate reads as follows: "Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."