Tears of the Kingdom isn't on Wii U, but this person lets us pretend it is anyway

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom definitely isn't on the Wii U, though one player has shared their absolutely not suspicious copy of the game on Nintendo's old console.

Like Twilight Princess before it, Breath of the Wild was a multiplatform release, being available on both the ill fated Wii U, and the monumentally more successful Nintendo Switch. That's because the game was designed for the Switch's predecessor, technically speaking, even having the unique feature of being able to look at the map and other things on the gamepad. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, on the other hand, was absolutely not designed for the Wii U - yet one player has mysteriously shown their copy of it on the console off on Reddit.

OK, OK, obviously they just made a custom piece of box art using Tears of the Kingdom's Switch box art, and slapped it inside a Wii U box (nothing like that sky blue plastic, ey). Unfortunately at least one commenter was tricked into thinking it's real, but I can assure you it isn't; the print quality isn't all that great on the paper slip if you zoom in anyway, but if you don't look too closely it is pretty convincing.

While everyone jokes about games hardly running on the Switch, Tears of the Kingdom is generally holding up on the hybrid console, an impressive feat given its absolutely massive size. It's that size that makes it running on Wii U questionable, but obviously it never will as that thing is as dead as a dodo, especially with the closure of the eShop.

