Tabletop publisher Modiphius Entertainment announced that their latest project is The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game, a board game prequel to the endlessly ported favorite Skyrim for one to four players.

Set before the events of the Dragonborn coming to Skyrim, The Adventure Game casts players as one of four surviving Blades, protectors of the Empire, as they work together to stop a plot that threatens all of Skyrim. Players can choose from six different in-game races and equip a wide variety of weapons and armor.

The game comes with two complete campaigns that, played through once, offer over twelve hours of gameplay and can be easily replayed to up that estimate dramatically. You can even easily save your game in the middle of a campaign to play later.

Fantasy adventure board games are hot right now. Between Gloomhaven’s wild success and the resurgence of the Descent franchise, there are any number of ways to gather a party and dungeon crawl. Modiphius’s take on the genre will need to be truly special to stand out from the crowded adventure game landscape.

Skyrim, meanwhile, turns ten this month, and Bethesda isn’t shy about celebrating the anniversary. The company is releasing an Anniversary Edition of Skyrim on the same day the initial game launched ten years ago, packed with user mods and even some Morrowind content. Sadly, this new version might leave a great deal of other mods behind thanks to how the game code is compiled.

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – The Adventure Game arrives sometimes in Summer 2022. Players can preorder their copy now on Gamefound.