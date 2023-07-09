A simple trick on PS5 should help your DualSense controller's battery last longer

If you're finding your PS5 DualSense controller isn't lasting as long as it used to, there's a simple setting you can change that should help.

In theory, your PS5 controller should technically last for 12 solid hours on one charge, but we all know that's not the case. Regular updates means the controller has more going on behind the scenes, so your battery might drain a lot faster than you like it to. But as shared by YouTuber John Glasscock, it turns out there's a simple setting you can change to do with the controller's microphone that should make it last a lot longer.

The default setting on your PS5 for the DualSense's microphone is to be on, but you can head into the system settings for it to be automatically muted when you log into your console. Simply head to the sound settings on your PS5, select microphone, and change the setting titled "microphone status when logged in" to mute. As noted by Glasscock, this is probably the biggest thing that's draining your DualSense's battery life, though there are other ways to extend it as well.

Aside from the mute setting, another simple way to increase your controller's battery life is by lowering the volume on the speaker. Again, just head to your sound settings, then the volume menu within that, and you can lower the controller speaker's volume to help with battery life.

Lastly, you can also increase the battery life by lowering or turning off the haptic feedback and trigger effect intensity. To do this, hit the PS button on your controller, go to the accessories icon and click on the controller you're using, and access its specific controller settings. There, you can lower or completely remove haptic feedback and trigger effect intensity, but Glasscock notes putting them at medium still has a good feel while still helping with battery life.