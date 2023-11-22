A pirate's last voyage: Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew gets two DLC expansions before Mimimi sails off

Mimimi Games has announced two expansions are coming to stealth strategy game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Coming to consoles and PC on December 6, both DLCs feature several hours of fresh content, including a new character, island, campaign, and more.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew launch trailer.

The new character comes with unique supernatural abilities, the island is a new uncharted area of the Lost Caribbean, and the story campaign will include six new missions.

Each DLC will integrate seamlessly into the main game, and the new character will be at your disposal for almost any main game mission.

If you are unfamiliar with Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, in it, you are on a ghost ship with a living soul. Here, you assemble a cursed pirate crew and use magical powers to defy the Inquisition, which stands between you and the mysterious treasure of Captain Mordechai.

You will pull off heists and salvage treasures of otherworldly power, infiltrate the Inquisition's fortresses, sneak behind enemy lines, combine the magical skills of your crew to take out a variety of enemies, and in the process, get to know your crew through character missions that tell their backstories.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew and its upcoming DLC will mark the final release from Mimimi Games, as the studio is closing up shop. All of its games will remain available on all platforms.