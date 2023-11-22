If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GOING OUT IN STYLE

A pirate's last voyage: Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew gets two DLC expansions before Mimimi sails off

A treasure trove of DLC.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Mimimi Games has announced two expansions are coming to stealth strategy game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Coming to consoles and PC on December 6, both DLCs feature several hours of fresh content, including a new character, island, campaign, and more.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew launch trailer.

The new character comes with unique supernatural abilities, the island is a new uncharted area of the Lost Caribbean, and the story campaign will include six new missions.

Each DLC will integrate seamlessly into the main game, and the new character will be at your disposal for almost any main game mission.

If you are unfamiliar with Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, in it, you are on a ghost ship with a living soul. Here, you assemble a cursed pirate crew and use magical powers to defy the Inquisition, which stands between you and the mysterious treasure of Captain Mordechai.

You will pull off heists and salvage treasures of otherworldly power, infiltrate the Inquisition's fortresses, sneak behind enemy lines, combine the magical skills of your crew to take out a variety of enemies, and in the process, get to know your crew through character missions that tell their backstories.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew and its upcoming DLC will mark the final release from Mimimi Games, as the studio is closing up shop. All of its games will remain available on all platforms.

Currently, you can pick up the Overwhelmingly Positive-reviewed game for a 20% discount through the Steam Autumn Sale. There is a demo available too if you prefer to try before you buy.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Indie Kowloon Nights Mimimi Games PC PS5 RPG Simulation Stealth Strategy Strategy: Real-Time Strategy
See 1 more Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments