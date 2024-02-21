If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MONKEY BUSINESS

Super Monkey Ball gets a brand new game for the first time in a decade, complete with online multiplayer

And some new features too!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble key art showing various monkeys in plastic balls facing off against one another.
Image credit: Sega
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Congrats, Super Monkey Ball fans, Banana Rumble, a brand new game in the classic series, is on the way!

It's been about a decade since we've seen a new Super Monkey Ball game, and that last entry was a now delisted mobile game. Today, however, Sega announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, a new entry in the series that offers 200 new stages across plenty of new worlds. There's a brand new spin dash technique which lets you shoot yourself a short distance across a stage, which I'm sure will offer different for the experts out there. Plus, there's local co-op with up to four players, and online you can play with up to 16 players in a competitive multiplayer mode. On top of all that, you can customise your monkeys with over 300 costume items.

Cover image for YouTube videoSuper Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - The Big Roll Out Trailer

It's been a few years since the last entry in the Monkey Ball series, with 2021's Super Monkey Ball Mania. That particular title was essentially a remake of Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, itself a game that packed the first two Super Monkey Ball games. This latest game will definitely be a welcome return to form for the arcade series, as there was a long period of time where there were no new games at all.

Sega is generally breathing new life into a number of its classic titles, bringing back games like Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi, the last of which will apparently be a triple-A game, despite its arcadey nature.

