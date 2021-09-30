Microsoft just hosted its Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase, and it's already dropping the goods. The first announcement from the company has revealed that both Scarlet Nexus and AI: The Somnium Files will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Scarlet Nexus will be available today, and Microsoft confirmed it will be playable on PC, Xbox and Cloud.

AI: The Somnium Files, by all accounts, is a peculiar story with a big heart and some really interesting ideas fuelling it – a great addition to Game Pass for anyone eager to give it a shot without dropping the cash.

Scarlet Nexus is a good game, with some caveats: "If you like the sound of a deep RPG with extensive combat mechanics, Scarlet Nexus shouldn't disappoint," said our own Dorrani in his review. "If you are expecting something more akin to Devil May Cry, you might find the extensive storytelling gets in the way of the gameplay a little too much. With that said, you can still enjoy it if you're not an anime connoisseur. There's plenty of fun to be had for all players because it's great once it gets going - but I fear it might lose people in its opening few hours."

In terms of what else to expect from Microsoft, there's nothing major planned – the company has announced that you can expect "regionally relevant updates" on previously announced games coming later this year and beyond, but other than that it's going to be a fairly quiet show for the platform holder.

TGS 2021 takes place September 30 - October 3 and due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it will be an online-only event. We know we're getting more information about Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and we know that Final Fantasy 16 won't be making an appearance.