Don't expect new announcements during Xbox's TGS 2021 showcase

Microsoft will be attending TGS 2021, and ahead of the show, it is trying to quell expectations for western audiences.

The company has said its showcase during TGS 2021 will be curated for players in Japan and across Asia, and not to expect new global debuts.

Instead you can expect "regionally relevant updates" on previously announced games coming later this year.

The Xbox presentation will kick off at 2am PT, 5am EST, 10am BST, 6pm JST on Thursday, September 30.

TGS 2021 takes place September 30 - October 3 and due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, it will be an online-only event.

The theme of this year's Tokyo Game Show is "We'll always have games," as the event's organizers feel games have helped folks over the course of 2020. Plus, this is also the 25th Anniversary of the event.

Other companies planning an appearance during the online show include 505 Games, Arc System Works, Atlas, Bandai Namco, Capcom, D3 Publisher, GungHo, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Level 5, Sega, Spike Chunsoft, Tencent, and there will be a special presentation for King of Fighters 15.

Square Enix will also be present, but has said not to expect any Final Fantasy 16 news out of the show.