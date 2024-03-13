PS5 software update 9.00 boosts DualSense audio, adds power indicator customization, additional emojis, and more

Sony has released the latest system software update for PlayStation 5, featuring improvements to DualSense, and additional options for the power indicator.

The company has also added new features in Parties and Share Screen, and stability improvements to both the console and DualSense.

Unicode 15.1 emoji support was added, meaning you have 118 emojis additional emojis available to use in messages. Released in fall 2023, the contents combine existing emoji characters with various skin colors for four new family emojis, six people emoji characters with direction variations, and more.

You can find the full list of additions and changes in the update below.

PS5 9.00 feature list