PS5 software update 9.00 boosts DualSense audio, adds power indicator customization, additional emojis, and more
The latest updates to PS5's system software have arrived.
Sony has released the latest system software update for PlayStation 5, featuring improvements to DualSense, and additional options for the power indicator.
The company has also added new features in Parties and Share Screen, and stability improvements to both the console and DualSense.
Unicode 15.1 emoji support was added, meaning you have 118 emojis additional emojis available to use in messages. Released in fall 2023, the contents combine existing emoji characters with various skin colors for four new family emojis, six people emoji characters with direction variations, and more.
You can find the full list of additions and changes in the update below.
PS5 9.00 feature list
- We've updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers to improve their sound features.
- The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.
- The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved with a new AI machine-learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience.
- You can now adjust the brightness of your PS5's power indicator.
- Go to Settings > System > Beep and Light, and then select Brightness.
- We've added new features in Parties and Share Screen.
- Players watching Share Screen can use pointers and emoji reactions to interact with the host's gameplay.
- Viewers can use a pointer or indicate a specific location on the gameplay screen with ping.
- Viewers can also send emoji reactions.
- This feature is available when the host turns on Viewer Interactions in the Share Screen settings.
- Unicode 15.1 emoji is supported. You can now use them in messages.
- We've updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, PlayStation VR2 headset, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller to improve stability.
- We've improved system software performance and stability.
- We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.