What is Project L, the new fighting game from Riot Games, and why should you be excited?

Riot Games has dropped the first real look at Project L, so we sat down in a new video and discussed all the good bits.
Connor Makar avatar
Video by Connor Makar Staff Writer
In case you missed it, Riot Games gave us our first proper look atProject L, the League of Legends fighting game, over the weekend. After roughly two years of radio silence since the game was first announced at EVO 2019, only whispers and rumours about the game have been circulated. With this recent showcase, we’ve finally got some solid information to mull over!

However, if this is your first time hearing about Project L you may be wondering what all the excitement is about. What’s so exciting about this new game? What sort of fighting game is it? Who are Tom and Tony Cannon and why should I care?

To help answer these questions, Dorrani and I sat down and discussed the footage, going over all the important details that were revealed in a fresh video you can watch embedded above!

Project L is still without a release date, nor a proper name, and still remains firmly in R&D as the team at Riot chips away at it. While we’ve historically heard very little about that game, the Cannon’s stated that more consistent updates will be coming as Project L continues development.

This announcement comes at the tail-end of Riot Games' gigantic campaign around Arcane, the recently concluded Netflix show set in the world of MOBA League of Legends, in which Riot and Epic Games collaborated and added Jinx to Fortnite. It’s also the beginning of a new League of Legends pre-season, in which major changes to the game have been implemented.

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

