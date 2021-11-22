In case you missed it, Riot Games gave us our first proper look atProject L, the League of Legends fighting game, over the weekend. After roughly two years of radio silence since the game was first announced at EVO 2019, only whispers and rumours about the game have been circulated. With this recent showcase, we’ve finally got some solid information to mull over!

However, if this is your first time hearing about Project L you may be wondering what all the excitement is about. What’s so exciting about this new game? What sort of fighting game is it? Who are Tom and Tony Cannon and why should I care?

To help answer these questions, Dorrani and I sat down and discussed the footage, going over all the important details that were revealed in a fresh video you can watch embedded above!

Project L is still without a release date, nor a proper name, and still remains firmly in R&D as the team at Riot chips away at it. While we’ve historically heard very little about that game, the Cannon’s stated that more consistent updates will be coming as Project L continues development.

Tom & @Pond3r reintroduce Project L, an assist-based fighter set in the world of Runeterra. 👊🏽💥💥



Learn More: https://t.co/hg4xAQ8RJV pic.twitter.com/TDVQn2kasR — Riot Games #RiotXArcane 💥 (@riotgames) November 20, 2021

This announcement comes at the tail-end of Riot Games' gigantic campaign around Arcane, the recently concluded Netflix show set in the world of MOBA League of Legends, in which Riot and Epic Games collaborated and added Jinx to Fortnite. It’s also the beginning of a new League of Legends pre-season, in which major changes to the game have been implemented.