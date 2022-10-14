If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
LOOK AT THAT BELLY!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will feature new Electric-type, and it's a frog called Bellibolt

Things are getting froggie.
The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have revealed a new Trainer and Pokemon duo for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

The Gym Leader is Iono, and her partner is the Electric-type Pokemon Bellibolt which is found in the Paldea region.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Iono & Bellibolt Gameplay

Iono is the Gym Leader of Levincia, one of the Paldea region’s prominent cities, and specializes in Electric-type Pokemon. She’s also known as the Supercharged Streamer, and hosts a show called the Iono Zone.

Her partner Bellibolt expands and contracts its elastic body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. The huge amount of electricity generated this way is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.

Bellibolt’s ability, Electromorphosis, is appearing for the first time in a Pokemon game. The way it works, is the Pokemon becomes charged when hit by an attack, which boosts the power of the next Electric-type move it uses. It's other move is Static.

Check the duo out in the trailer above.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release on November 18.

