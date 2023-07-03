That lovely looking stop-motion Pokemon show is out this December

Pokemon Concierge, the upcoming stop-motion series, will be releasing on Netflix some time this December.

If you, like me, loved the 2019 stop-motion animated series Rilakkuma and Kaoru, you were probably incredibly happy to learn that the animators behind it, Dwarf Studio, were making a Pokemon series when it was announced back in February. Now, as shown off, in a cute video from the Netflix Anime YouTube channel featuring the voice actor behind the main character Rena Nōnen, also known as Non, we know that the show will be arriving on Netflix December this year. No specific release date was given, and it's a surprisingly cold season to launch a show that looks to be set in summer, but hey, I'm just happy to know when to expect it.

While the video didn't really show off the show in motion, it did give us a closer look at some of the Pokemon that will be appearing in it - like Psyduck, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Panpour, Pansage, and Pansear. Director of the show Iku Ogawa appeared alongside Non, saying of the show, "It takes place at the Pokemon Resort, which is like a tropical island. Haru has just arrived to work as a concierge at the resort. It's a story of her growing into her role."

The video also noted that Non was filmed as she was performing, and that footage was used as a reference by the animators for Haru's facial movements. As reported by Kotaku, at Anime Expo Non said of the show, "I’m sure we’ve all [felt like] we are bombarded, under pressure, or that we don’t want to get up and keep doing what we’ve been doing and just give up. But when you see Pokémon Concierge, it’s really therapeutic and it makes you want to try and be the best you can be."

Pokemon Concierge is due out this December, as a collaboration between The Pokemon Company, Dwarf Studio, and Netflix.