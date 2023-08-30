If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ANOTHER ONE?

PlayStation Plus gets price hike

Sony is increasing the price of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Alongside announcing the new games line-up for PlayStation Plus Essential for September, Sony also revealed that all three tiers of the service are getting more expensive starting September 6.

The price increase affects the 12-month subscriptions across all regions, and extends to all three tiers of the service: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

In the blog post announcing the news, Sony said the price hike will enable it "to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."

Here are the new prices:

  • PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month - 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen.
  • PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month - 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen.
  • PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month - 159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen.

For current members, the new prices will not take effect until the renewal date, or after November 6. Any changes to your current plan on/after September 6 - such as upgrading - will follow the new prices.

As Sony points out, the 12-month bundle is still the most discounted option, compared to the one-month, and three-month - both of which are unaffected by today's hike.

