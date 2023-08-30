PlayStation Plus gets price hike

Alongside announcing the new games line-up for PlayStation Plus Essential for September, Sony also revealed that all three tiers of the service are getting more expensive starting September 6.

The price increase affects the 12-month subscriptions across all regions, and extends to all three tiers of the service: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

In the blog post announcing the news, Sony said the price hike will enable it "to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."

Here are the new prices:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month - 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen.

12-Month - 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen. PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month - 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen.

12-Month - 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen. PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month - 159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen.

For current members, the new prices will not take effect until the renewal date, or after November 6. Any changes to your current plan on/after September 6 - such as upgrading - will follow the new prices.

As Sony points out, the 12-month bundle is still the most discounted option, compared to the one-month, and three-month - both of which are unaffected by today's hike.