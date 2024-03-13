Get ready for a fun month with PlayStation Plus this March.

If you have Extra or Premium, you can jump into NBA 2K24, scare yourself silly in Resident Evil 3, or assemble a superhero team in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

The entire list of titles coming to the Game Catalog will be playable from March 19.

Resident Evil 3 - Launch Trailer Wandering the streets of Raccoon City, Jill Valentine must escape the place she once called home - or die trying.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium titles for March are NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Resident Evil 3, and Blood Bowl 3.

You can also grab LEGO DC Supervillains and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

You can also grab the remastered version of Mystic Pillars, which blends puzzles with an immersive storyline set in Ancient India. In this re-imagination of the Indian traditional board game Ali Guli Mane, or the internationally known variant Mancala, you play as a mysterious traveler whose journey across the world takes you to the Kingdom of Zampi. Resolve the drought plaguing the once-prosperous kingdom by solving puzzles and destroying the magical pillars blocking the water.

Super Neptunia RPG is another March offering. The side-scrolling action RPG takes place in a meta-world where 2D rules supreme, where you team up with three other goddesses to fight back in the name of 3D. Leap between platforms, explore dungeons, deal with foes in turn-based battles, and strengthen your Goddesses by utilizing skills and abilities unlocked with weapons, armor, or accessories.

Other additions to the library include the following Classics for PlayStation Premium: Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier, Cool Boarders, Gods Eater Burst, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and JoJos Bizarre Adventure AllStar Battle R.

Sony also announced that starting April 1, My Hero Academia Season 1 will be available on Sony Pictures Core to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members. Additionally, select series from Crunchyroll will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe via Sony Pictures Core in the following additional regions starting March 13: Mexico, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and France.