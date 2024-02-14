PlayStation Plus Extra & Premium blast off with The Outer Worlds, Tales of Arise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, more

February’s lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium features plenty of must-play titles.

This month, you can take a spacefaring voyage, swing some swords, go on a Norse adventure, race through city streets, try to escape hangry-hangry dinosaurs, and more.

One title is Need for Speed Unbound for PS5. In the game, you will speed through the streets of Lakeshore to beat the clock, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand - the ultimate street racing challenge. You will need precision-tuned vehicles to ensure victory and fame, and you will want to do it in style with custom rides. With separate single and multiplayer campaigns, you will find plenty of high-adrenaline fun.

If you haven’t played Obsidian’s 2019 action role-playing game The Outer Worlds yet, or want to give it a try again, now’s your chance. This version of the game is the Spacer’s Choice Edition for PS5 and contains the base game, all DLC content, and a level cap increase. Peril on Gorgon was the first post-release adventure and takes you to the Gorgon Asteroid, home to a lawless den of monsters and marauders, and soon find yourself surrounded by intrigue. The second DLC is Murder on Eridanos where you are enveloped in a murder mystery at the Halcyon colony. You and your companions will travel across the floating islands of Eridanos to piece together clues surrounding the murder of Halcyon Helen.

Bandai Namco’s 2021 action role-playing game Tales of Arise joins the lineup this month for PS4 and PS5. Considered “one of the best JRPGs in years” by VG247’s Alex Donalson, the game takes place in a solar system containing the two neighboring planets of Dahna and Rena, where for 300 years, the people of Rena have ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and the people of their dignity and freedom. The game begins with two people, born in different worlds, longing to change their fate and create a new future for themselves and their people.

Another title in the series, Tales of Zestiria, has been added for PS4. Set in a medieval-style fantasy world full of war and political skirmishes, as the Shepherd, you will fight human darkness to protect your world from Malevolence and reunite humans and Seraphim.

Other February titles for Extra and Premium subscribers include Ubisoft’s Norse saga Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for PS4 and PS5, an action-packed adventure encompassing four Jurassic films in LEGO Jurassic World for PS4, and the open environment LEGO Worlds featuring procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks for PS4 users.

Also included is the PS4 and PS5 title Roguebook, a roguelike deckbuilder from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering, and Rogue Lords for PS4, where you play as the Devil taking revenge on Demon Hunters.

PlayStation Premium Classics for February include Resistance: Retribution for PS4 and PS5. Originally released on PSP, the game has been enhanced with up-rendering, rewinding, quick save, and custom video filters. Enlisted by the European resistance, you are British Marine James Grayson, out to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost.

You can also download Jet Moto 2 on PS4 and PS5. First released on the original PlayStation, enjoy extreme all-terrain racing on ten tracks through canyons, national parks, roller coasters, and more. It has been modernized with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

The Tales entries continue for PS4 and PS5 with Tales of Symphonia which you can play with up to three friends in local co-op mode, and the definitive edition of Tales of Vesperia updated with HD graphics, new music tracks, mini-games, bosses, and a collection of costumes.

All games will be playable come February 20.