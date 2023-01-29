PlayStation Plus Essential games for February have leaked once again

February's PlayStation Plus Essential games have leaked, offering some arcadey skateboarding, gang warfare, and more.

As spotted by VGC, Dealabs user billbil-kun, a leaker who's basically leaked the PlayStation Plus games every month for more than a year, shared their latest leak from the service. For February, you can probably expect to see OlliOlli World on PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition on PS4, Destiny 2: Beyond Light on PS4 and PS5, and Evil Dead On PS4 and PS5, all of which should be redeemable from February 7 until March 6.

OlliOlli World is an incredibly good pick, as it's a wonderfully tight and expressive arcade skateboarding game that will make the wait for the upcoming Skate reboot much more bearable. Mafia Definitive Edition is a good opportunity to pick up a version of the game that includes some extra bits like an expanded story. While Destiny 2: Beyond Light wasn't the best received expansion in the series, it is a good pick for those who are strictly free to play in the online shooter. VG247's Evil Dead review gave the game a 4/5, in particular enjoying the gameplay and graphics, though did feel let down by the lack of accessibility settings.

Billbil-kun did note that Mafia Definitive Edition might be replaced or added in some regions, so there is a chance that this isn't the final roster for February's PlayStation Plus Essential release.

January's batch of PlayStation Plus games included Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PS4 and PS5, a good one to pick up ahead of Survivor's release in March, Fallout 76 on PS4, and Axiom Verge on PS4 and PS5. You still have time to add these games to your account if you haven't already, so maybe login now to do so before the next round of games become available.