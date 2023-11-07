PlayStation is losing Twitter integration next week

If you own a PlayStation, you'll soon be losing a nice feature that's been a handy tool on the PS4 and PS5 for years now. On November 13, Twitter integration will be disabled on PlayStation consoles.

Details on what this removal means for those who own Sony consoles have been written out on the PlayStation website. "As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."

The notice then directs users as to how they can share captures from both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can still manually transfer files from your consoles onto a memory stick or other external device, then upload them to Twitter. However, this is obviously far less convenient than what's currently possible thanks to the outgoing integration.

There's yet to be an official reason given for the removal of this feature. However, as pointed out by VGC's Tom Ivan VGC, this hasn't happened in a vacuum. Microsoft also disabled Twitter integration on its consoles back in April - again with no reason being given. Many assume this is due to the price increase for access to Twitter's API increase, one of many changes made to the website during Elon Musk's ownership so far.

This sucks. Sure, the ability to share content straight to Twitter was probably only useful to a niche slice of the total PlayStation userbase, but its signifies yet another reason why Twitter (now X) isn't the platform it used to be. Growth is down, and the quality of the website (which admittedly hasn't always been amazing) is steadily getting worse over time.

Did you use PlayStation's twitter integration? If so, let us know why, and whether you're surprised it's being phased out!