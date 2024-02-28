Modern horror classic Paranormal Activity is the latest to get the video game treatment

The world of horror films clearly sees the value in the games industry, as Paranormal Activity is the latest to make the switch.

Friday the 13th, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Blair Witch Project, all of the great horror classics have received game adaptations by now, and as reported by Variety, Paranormal Activity is the latest to join them. This latest adaptation comes from solo developer Brian Clarke, working under the developer name DarkStone Digital, who you might remember being behind the 2022 indie horror hit The Mortuary Assistant. DreadXP is on publishing duties, with the game currently set to release in 2026, and according to both it and Paramount Global, the game "will bring the franchise’s groundbreaking found-footage style to horror enthusiasts in surprising new ways, immersing them in a story that expands upon the lore and world of the films."

My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game. I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror.



My latest project is a Paranormal Activity game. I am beyond excited to be doing this as I have loved this series from the very beginning and it heavily shaped my style of horror.

Lots of work to do! Follow to stay up to date!#ParanormalActivity #horror #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/iePiOygrEb — Brian Clarke (@DSDigitalDev) February 27, 2024

While platforms haven't been confirmed, it will apparently be available across multiple platforms, and will use an advanced version of The Mortuary Assistant's "Haunt System" that will "dynamically alter the types and intensity of scares players will encounter based on their actions." In a statement, Epic Pictures CEO and DreadXP producer Patrick Ewald said "We are thrilled to work with Paramount Game Studios and to have the opportunity to bring the world of 'Paranormal Activity' to gamers everywhere."

Clarke also provided a statement, saying, "The success of the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise epitomises the power and reach of the horror genre. If you thought 'The Mortuary Assistant' was scary, we’re taking what we learned during the development of that title and cranking it up with a more reactive and horrifying haunting system. It’s going to be intense!"

You can check out the teaser for the game above, but it's mostly just a bunch of names and logos, so keep your expectations in check. This game is also the only confirmed Paranormal Activity project in development, as the last film was released in 2021, and there hasn't been any word as to when we can expect a new one.