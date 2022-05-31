Next update on the new Star Ocean title due in late June

The next update on Star Ocean: The Divine Force will arrive in late June, Square Enix has confirmed.

The Divine Force is the next entry in Square Enix's space-faring RPG series, which is typically developed in collaboration with storied Japanese developer tri-Ace.

Fans were initially expecting an update in 'Spring 2022', but Square Enix has officially announced the delay of the info update on the official Japanese twitter account of the Star Ocean series, as translated by RPG Site. The tweet apologizes for the delay, and thanks fans for their patience.

Star Ocean fans have been getting used to being patient - the six years between 2016's Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness and the upcoming release of The Divine Force is the longest gap between Star Ocean releases in series history.

The first look at The Divine Force suggests that this new entry will maintain the action-packed real-time combat that Star Ocean has become known for - but also introduce larger, more open areas. Early promotional materials for the game also promised a story that branches based on player choice, and the ability to freely fly around the environment.

The Divine Force is slated to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, and PC at some point this year. We're now just waiting to find out when - and more about how the game is going to play.

Now we know - we'll find out more about the game in late June. Another piece of the summer not-E3 madness slots into place...