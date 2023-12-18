Netflix's next movie is a harrowing story that asks: what if London had a vast socioeconomic divide?

Netflix has released a trailer for an exciting Sci-fi movie - The Kitchen. It's set in a version of dystopian London in which the socioeconomic divide has never been wider, and police disrupt communities with physical force. So not much different than actual London, then.

Unlike the horrors of actual London, the events taking place in The Kitchen are written and directed by Daniel Kaluuya. Not only a star actor in Nope, Get Out and Sicario, he's also written some episodes of Skins and a great short film called The Swarm. After a stint acting in some excellent films, it looks like Kaluuya is back to flexing his skills behind the camera.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The film also stars Kano - who is brilliant! You may know him from Top Boy and of course his illustrious contributions to UK Grime music. It's worth noting that the film looks gorgeous too - it's obviously sci-fi but not too far fetched as to be unbelievable. I suppose that's kind of the point huh? To show a London that is recognisable in comparison to our own, both in terms of looks and social issues. It looks so good in fact it's award-winning - yup, the film has already won best effects and best production design from the British Independent Film Awards.

In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.



The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, premieres January 19. pic.twitter.com/GuG1OntsMa — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Kitchen is set to release to Netflix on January 19. Clocking in at 107 minutes, it'll make for a great sofa flick to watch with your friends and loved ones. So yeah, slap it on your calendars! It'll be worth keeping an eye on in the new year.

Will you be checking it out? Let us know below!