If you've recently been obsessing over Love Lies Bleeding, especially its two main stars, and also enjoy the incredibly consistent Mission: Impossible saga, you're in luck. Katy O'Brian has joined the cast of the follow-up to last year's Dead Reckoning - Part 1.

But wait! Mission: Impossible 8 is still shooting? Well yeah, apparently. Believe it or not, the two-parter (though Paramount may be considering an entirely different title for the second one, after all that's transpired) started production before the pandemic, so at this point it feels like Tom Cruise, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, and everyone involved have been stuck doing these films forever.

Regardless, the first Dead Reckoning (AKA Mission: Impossible 7) kicked a large amount of butt, despite several production hiccups, and we're not expecting the next one to suddenly suck, so the excitement is still there. After many delays, the eighth installment is set to arrive on May 23, 2025.

Deadline broke the news of O'Brian's casting. She's joining the joint Paramount Pictures and Skydance production with cameras already rolling, after yet another production gap. In fact, only a few days ago we saw Tom Cruise running through the streets of London like he was much younger than 61.

O'Brian has just had her muscular breakout role in Love Lies Bleeding - which she seemingly landed thanks to a Twitter post. However, those that're into big Disney franchises probably remember her from Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and The Mandalorian season 2 & 3 too, where she played two notable supporting characters.