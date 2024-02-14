Madame Web's most memed-on trailer line apparently isn't even in the horrendously reviewed Spider-Man spin-off

The most infamous line from Madame Web's first trailer seemingly hasn't made it into the final cut of the film.

"He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died." This is the line that took the internet by storm when the first trailer for Madam Web dropped. You can probably tell from how silly and poorly structured it is that people did not talk about it as if it was the pinnacle of writing, but because no one on this planet earth talks like that. It, very unsurprisingly, spawned several memes, because what else are you meant to do with a line like that? As it turns out, though, according to Vulture, that destined to be a classic line isn't even in the film, so I can't quite imagine why anyone would bother going to see it anymore.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cutting scenes that appeared in trailers isn't that uncommon - maybe the film just opted for a different shot of the same scene, or the scene was scrapped altogether, with blockbusters it happens all the time. But honestly, I think Sony is a coward for cutting this one. Everyone knew this film was going to be bad, even from before the first trailer, considering just how unbelievably awful fellow Spider-Man-less live-action-Spider-Verse movie Morbius is. Rotten Tomatoes obviously isn't the be-all, end-all of film criticism, but Madame Web is currently sitting at 17%, only two percent higher than Morbius, which isn't inspiring confidence.

But imagine if "he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" made it into the final cut? Maybe it would have lost that extra two percent and truly have been as awful as it could have been. When you're making a film like this that has an audience fully anticipating it to be the worst thing they've ever seen, you should just lean into it. Honestly, we should start a petition for the "he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" cut right now so we can maybe still have a chance to see it in theatres.

Madame Web herself Dakota Johnson recently spoke about the state of the film industry, and how difficult it is to make anything interesting at the moment. The irony isn't lost on me, and I don't think it is on her either.