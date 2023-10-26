The latest PS5 update isn’t just for stability

A new system software update has arrived for the PlayStation 5 and includes a number of changes affecting everything from streaming music via the control centre to playing VR games.

The update, which is snappily named version 23.02-08.20.00, is available to download right now. According to Sony, it makes the music aspect of the console’s control centre “much easier to use”, thanks to a two-column layout that allows users to “easily browse various categories, playlists, and songs”.

That said, arguably the most eye-catching of the tweaks listed in the update’s notes concerns PSVR2 players, who can now “avoid unintentionally broadcasting (their) surroundings while broadcasting games”. All you have to do is head to the PlayStation VR2 section that’s under the accessories heading in the PS5’s settings menu and turn on “Block See-Through View on TV”.

This should “prevent the camera see-through image from being displayed on your TV while using your PS VR2.” You’re welcome, VR folks.

Version 23.02-08.20.00 also includes something for those who love talking to their PS5 using voice commands, having made it so that if you ask “What’s new?” via said commands while hovering at any screen, your white box will let you know about any shiny new features it’s currently hiding away.

Sony says it’s also “improved the messages and usability on some screens.”

This is the first system software update to arrive for the PS5 since midway through summer, when an update, which was first released in beta form, brought some fresh accessibility features and support for Dolby Atmos devices to it, among some other additions (thanks, VGC).

The PS5’s base model is currently set to be replaced on shelves by the PS5 Slim in November, with a decrease in volume and a detachable disc drive being the main differences between the two.

That said, there’s recently been a bit of controversy on social media regarding the possibility that, if images of its box posted online are accurate, an internet connection could be required in order to pair the Slim with a disc drive.