Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link, an impressive sort-of-Pokemon-Go-alike, is releasing in 2024 on mobile

Following last week's tease, a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts: Missing Link is out, confirming a 2024 release window, and an upcoming closed beta test.

It's been over a year since we've seen anything new from Kingdom Hearts, but earlier today Square Enix shared another look at its latest mobile take on the classic Disney crossover series. This is the second time Kingdom Hearts has opted for a mobile release, though its predecessor Union X/ Dark Road was a lot simpler in its gameplay. This latest trailer is certainly looking impressive though, seemingly offering actual action RPG gameplay similar to its console counterpart; you're even able to play with a PS4, PS5, or Xbox controller, so it really seems like the gameplay will be a bit more involved this time.

Not only that, it looks like you'll be able to explore the game's main setting, a city called Scala ad Caelum, in quite a lot of depth. Missing Link is also taking some cues from Pokemon Go, calling itself a "GPS action RPG," which in this case looks like it translates being able to explore the real world and find enemies, treasure, and various Disney characters. Unlike Pokemon Go, though, you don't actually have to go anywhere, with the trailer saying you can "travel the world without stepping outside."

If you're in the UK and Australia, you can also currently sign-up to take part in a closed beta for the game on the Missing Link website. Sign-ups end November 19, and if you get in, the closed beta itself will be held from November 29 to December 8 if you're on iOS, with the Android closed beta planned for January 2024.

Missing Link was first revealed back in April 2022, alongside the next numbered entry in the series, Kingdom Hearts 4. We haven't heard much of either since then, though we do at least know Kingdom Hearts 4 is being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and probably won't feature too many Final Fantasy characters.