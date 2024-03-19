Chainsaw Man, Tokyo Mew Mew, and K-On! fans have plenty to be excited about with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off studio's next film

It might sound like an odd mix, but fans of Chainsaw Man, Tokyo Mew Mew, and K-On! should probably get excited for Science Saru's newly announced film.

Originally set to release last autumn, Science Saru showed the first trailer for its next film Kimi no Iro, or Your Colours, yesterday, alongside a new release date of August 30 this year (though that's just for Japan, you'll have to wait for an international release date). The film has a very stacked crew attached to it, as Naoko Yamada is attached as director, with Reiko Yoshida on scripting duties. Yamada has a strong catalogue behind her, having directed the original K-On! Series, as well as the 2016 film A Silent Voice, and Yamada is probably best known for having written the original Tokyo Mew Mew manga (and she's also worked with Yamada before, being the writer on A Silent Voice).

On top of that, Kensuke Ushio, the composer behind season one of Chainsaw Man and other great anime will be scoring Your Colours. The film follows a high-school student called Totsuko, who goes to a Christian Academy in Nagasaki, and can see the colours of people's hearts. She later meets a girl whose heart gives off very strong colours, and a boy who loves music, the three of them forming a band. As you can tell, it's a strong crew to have for a film like this.

You can check out the trailer for the film above, which really does look gorgeous, and just as colourful for a film that is literally named Your Colours. Science Saru seems to be on a bit of a role at the minute, as the release window for another of its upcoming series, Dandadan, was also just confirmed, which looks just as fun and vibrant. Last year also saw the arrival of the incredibly good, and incredibly different, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, so it just seems like Science Saru can't miss at the moment.