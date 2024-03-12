Dandadan, your next favourite Netflix anime about proving ghosts or aliens are real gets a release window

You should start getting excited for Dandadan, a supernatural and extraterrestrial anime that's set to stream on Netflix later this year.

Dandadan has been pretty popular as a manga for a while now, and last year it was announced that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off studio Science Saru would be adapting the series as an anime. Over the weekend, Netflix shared that Dandadan would be airing on the streaming service October this year worldwide, making this the third series from Science Saru to release on Netflix. There weren't any more specifics provided in terms of a release date, but it should be noted that if Netflix isn't your bag, Crunchyroll also announced that it will also be airing the anime when it releases.

Are you team aliens or ghosts? Join Okarun and Momo as they embark on their wild adventure!



DAN DA DAN is coming to Netflix worldwide, October 2024!

For those that haven't heard of Dandadan, it's a bit of a weird one. It follows Momo, "a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic." The two strike up a friendship, even though they have massively opposing ideas, Momo being convinced ghosts are real and aliens aren't, Okarun believing the opposite.

"To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted," a plot synopsis describes. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!?"

The cast is looking pretty strong too, with Shion Wakayama (Lycoris Recoil) as Momo, Natsuki Hanae - who you'll recognise as Tanjiro Kamada from Demon Slayer - as Okarun, Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy in One Piece) as Turbo-Granny, and Kazuya Nakai (Zoro in One Piece) as Serpoian. Chainsaw Man composer (as well as the composer of another incredibly good, and strange, series Boogiepop and Others) Kensuke Oshio will also be scoring the series, with Fuga Yamashiro on directorial duties.