Kazuya explodes into action with his new Tekken 8 trailer

A new Tekken 8 trailer for Kazuya has just dropped, showing off the classic character in-action.

The trailer, which features him going ham against Jin in a new city stage showcases plenty of his old moves, as well as a few new attacks thanks to the fancy new heat system. This system has Kazuya on the offensive for a vast majority of the trailer, linking powerful attacks together in an unrelenting wave of blows.

You can watch the new Kazuya trailer here!

Let's talk about that stage too! The stage is set in a in-universe parallel of New York city that looks massive, with steel barriers, cars, and a statue that we see around the perimeter, the latter being shattered to pieces as part of Tekken 8’s new dynamic stage feature.

Kazuya is a major figure in the plot of Tekken 8, and I’m not going to sugarcoat it. He's likely to be electric wind god fisting Jin and the rest of the cast as the primary antagonist now that his dad has been thrown into a volcano. The brawl between Jin and Kazuya in this trailer, as well as in the initial reveal trailer, is likely just a taste of what’s to come.

The community isn’t entirely sold just yet on Tekken 8, having not had a chance to get a hands-on experience with the game just yet. However, you can’t argue that the game doesn’t look damn good, and maybe the ultra-aggressive focus will make more sense once great players get to wrap their heads around it.

What are your thoughts on this new Tekken 8 trailer? Does Kazuya look good to you? Let us know below! If you’re looking for more Tekken 8 articles, check out our coverage of the previous Tekken 8 Nina trailer, as well as the original Tekken 8 trailer shown off at The Game Awards!