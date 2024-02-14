Junji Ito is bringing back his most iconic character for the first time in two decades with a new one shot

Horror manga icon Junji Ito is back with a new one-shot chapter next month, where he'll be revisiting arguably his most iconic character Tomie.

When you have such a large number of works under your belt like Ito does, it starts to become a bit difficult to determine which one is the creator's most notable piece of work. You could probably quite easily argue that Uzumaki fits the bill, but when it comes to characters, there's none more recognisable than Ito's Tomie. The horror character was first introduced in 1987 in the shojo magazine Monthly Halloween, resulting in 20 chapters up to the year 2000. And now, as reported by Anime News Network, Tomie is finally back for the first time in two decades with a new one-shot titled Tomie: Control, set to appear in the March issue of Asahi Shimbun's Nemuki+ magazine.

This particular issue is set to release April 12, and outside of the title, there isn't actually any information on what the chapter will be about. For those that haven't actually heard of Tomie before, the publisher of the English release Viz Media describes the story: "Murdered again and again, one girl always comes back for more... Tomie Kawakami is a femme fatale with long black hair and a beauty mark just under her left eye. She can seduce nearly any man, and drive them to murder as well, even though the victim is often Tomie herself. While one lover seeks to keep her for himself, another grows terrified of the immortal succubus. But soon they realise no matter how many times they kill her, the world will never be free of Tomie."

Tomie has been adapted several times, mostly through live action films, and has also appeared in anime like the Junji Ito Collection and Junji Ito Maniac. A live action series was announced back in 2019, originally planned for the streaming service Quibi, but that service has since gone defunct so the status of the series is unknown at this point in time.

Back in December Ito sat down with the creator of Silent Hill to talk about his hope to make a rom-com, of all things.