New John Wick TV show is coming, thankfully not related to The Continental

John Wick is continuing its foray into television, as Lionsgate confirms that another series is in the works.

Because everything has to be multimedia now, according to Deadline, John Wick will be getting another TV series. This apparently comes from Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns, who shared that a John Wick show and an animated Twilight series are in the works at the Morgan Stanley media conference , though both sound like they're in the early stages. "I think we’ll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it’ll be a television series," Burns apparently said, though it's unclear if he means that Reeves will star in the series or not.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Last year, the John Wick series received a prequel in the form of The Continental, following the character Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the original, Colin Woodell in this spin-off, following the character as he enters his position as proprietor of New York's Continental chain of hotels. For those that don't know, Continental hotels in the world of John Wick are essentially safe areas for assassins, a pretty necessary thing to have in that line of work.

The Continental wasn't amazingly received, by critics or fans, though it wasn't really hated either - just seemingly middle of the road. McShane didn't seem too impressed by its existence though, as he said earlier this year that he has no intention of watching it, and that the creators of the spin-off didn't ask any of the original crew about it. Thankfully, it's sounding like this new John Wick series won't have anything to do with The Continental, as Burns, who noted that "We ended up making a very relatively short-term deal on that show with Peacock and Amazon," meaning that's the end of that connection.

Details are otherwise very slim on this series, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for more.

This isn't the only spin-off in the works, either, as there's Ballerina on the way too - though that was recently delayed to 2025.