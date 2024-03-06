Need something to sink your teeth into? A Twilight animated series is in the works

You better get ready for some shipping wars, because Stephanie Meyer's Twilight is apparently getting another adaptation, this time an animated series.

Considering the first Twilight film is now more than a decade old, there's a good chance a lot of you don't really remember how intense people got about that series. I do - it was my first encounter with shipping wars, people were truly in the trenches arguing over Team Jacob or Team Edward. And now it seems like we'll be receiving another dose of that energy, as Variety reported yesterday that Lionsgate is working on a Twilight animated series. This comes from vice chairman of the production company Michael Burns, who during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference said "We're going to go out with the 'Twilight' series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that."

A Twilight TV series has actually been in the works for a little while now, at least as far back as April last year, so it seems like the show has evolved into an animated production. Honestly, given the fantasy element of the books, it's not a half bad idea, and with anime as popular as it is these days it makes sense to follow what the kids are after. Literally nothing else has been revealed about the animated series, though, so I wouldn't expect it to release for quite a while.

Previous reports say that Wyck Godfrey and Erik Feig are attached as executive producers, with Godfrey and his production company Temple Hill having produced the original films. Meyes is also expected to be involved in the series, but outside of that, no specific talent seems to have been attached just yet.

For those that somehow missed out on the Twilight craze, the series started out back in 2005 with the first book in the franchise of the same name, spawning three follow-ups, five film adaptations, a gender-swapped version, and another version from the perspective of everyone's favourite vampires Edwar Cullen. Safe to say, there's a whole lot of Twilight you can already partake in.