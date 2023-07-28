Snag Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel for free on the Epic Games Store

The latest round of freebies from the Epic Games Store are now available for you to download.

Instead of two games this week, you're technically getting three: two classic space strategy games and a FPS starring a nimble sharpshooter.

Severed Steel is available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.

Homeworld Remasered Collection contains the space strategy games Homeworld and Homeworld 2. The collection features compatibility fixes for modern PCs, a new game engine, upgraded visuals, graphical effects, models, and sound.

Originally developed by Relic Entertainment and published by Sierra Entertainment, the remastered versions were handled by Gearbox Studios.

Homeworld follows the Kushan exiles of a planet called Kharak after it is destroyed. The survivors are out to reclaim their ancient homeworld and will encounter pirates, mercenaries, traders, and rebels along the way. In each of the game's levels, you will gather resources, build a fleet, and use it to destroy enemy ships and accomplish mission objectives.

The sequel, Homeworld 2, finds you up against a new enemy called the Vaygr. This time out, the game uses Resource Units: a currency for ship creation and technological research. Your fleet in the second game is also centered around the Mothership, the destruction of which results in a game over in single-player. Mission objectives include destroying enemy elements, capturing targets, protecting units for a specific timeframe, towing objects, and the destruction of enemy units.

The other freebie this week,Severed Steel, is an intense single-player first-person shooter starring a one-armed protagonist on a mission. Because you can't reload, you must pick your shots well and take loaded weapons from your dead enemies.

The game, where no two battles are the same, features a stunt system, destructible voxel environments, plenty of bullet time, and a superstructure full of bad guys. You can chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides while aiming at your enemy. Firefight Mode features 42 levels, each with sub-challenges, and over 20 unlockable, game-modifying Mutators, while Campaign Mode features six compact story chapters.

Both Epic Games Store freebies will be available until August 3, when they will be replaced by the rather popular Loop Hero and the fun 2.5D tower defense game Bloons TD 6.