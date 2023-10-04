One of the best Hitman games ever made is coming to Nintendo Switch

As part of the 25th anniversary of IO Interactive, a variety of Hitman goodness is on the way. This includes one of the best Hitman games ever - Hitman Blood Money - coming to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Hitman Blood Money Reprisal is a remake of an all-time classic, made specially for the Switch and mobile platforms. The game has been remade and remastered several times over the years - a testiment to the game's quality and popularity - and is being published this time around by Feral Interactive in partnership with IO Interactive. If you've not played it yet, there'll be little excuse later this year.

That's not all coming with this 25th anniversary. Those invested in the excellent Hitman: World of Assassination are getting new skins and challenges throughout the year, which will reward you with a retro Agent 47 suit alongside various other goodies.

There's also a new Elusive Target mission on the way where you must take out a DJ and drug dealer called The Drop. As with all Elusive Targets, you'll only have a limited time to take him out, so jump to it this winter.

Wow. 25 years of IO Interactive. Hitman has of course been the developer's bread and butter over the years, although they're moving from assassin to spy action with an upcoming James Bond project in the works. It's wild to think that Blood Money came out all the way back in 2006, and still holds up well enough to warrant some more love on new platforms.

Are you planning on picking up Hitman Blood Money Reprisal this winter? Let us know below, as well as how stacked your fall gaming schedule is now? With all these games, it's going to be damn hard to fit it all in.