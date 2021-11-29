Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition comes to Xbox consoles later this week

Crate Entertainment has announced that Grim Dawn is coming to Xbox consoles later this week, some eight years after it launched in Early Access in 2013.
Have you ever had the urge to help scattered human enclaves survive and flourish by helping them secure vital necessities? Do you yearn to build shelter for those in need? Rescue survivors? Engage in fast-paced combat to save – or doom – the feckless inhabitants of a ruined world? Well, Grim Dawn might be for you.

Released back in 2013 into early access after a successful crowd-funding campaign, Grim Dawn Definitive Edition set to launch on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on December 3, per a press release from Crate Entertainment.

"For the first time ever on console, Xbox players are able to explore the darkest corners of Grim Dawn’s vast, immersive world, where secrets abound, and untold terrors lurk" says the press release. "Grim Dawn and its DLCs have collectively sold nearly 7 million copies on PC, with Grim Dawn standing at 94% positive rating on Steam."

If you've never expereinced the ARPG before and want to see what's got the PC community so rileds up, you'll be jazzed to learn that this release will be the complete package – from the robust Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods expansions, to the Crucible DLC. You wouldn't expect any less from a Definitive Edition would you?

There will be over 35 quests to complete in the Definitive Edition, with a faction system and an extensive choice/consequence system at play, too.

If you like playing your grimdark ARPGs (complete with enemy blood spatters, ragdoll physics and satisfying enemy death effects) with mates, fret not; you can connect with friends or make new allies in "glorious multiplayer", where challenging multiplayer encounters will "put your teamwork to the ultimate challenge".

Grim Dawn Definitive Edition will be available for $54.99/£45.99, and it's available on the Microsoft Store right now.

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

