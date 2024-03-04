Greedfall 2 is getting an early access release, but you might want to wait for the full thing

Nacon has shared that Greedfall 2: The Dying World will launch in early access, though some of you might want to wait until the full release.

Announced back in 2022, the upcoming prequel to 2019's Greedfall had another look last week during Nacon's latest showcase. So far no gameplay has been shown off just yet, but one thing that was revealed is that the game will receive an early access launch. During a livestream discussing the game (thanks PC Gamer), producer Reda Isber shared that "Greedfall 2 is certainly a much more ambitious game than the first one. And so early access seemed like the right path to take. We're relying heavily on early access to collect player feedback and see if we're heading in the right direction."

One thing you should take into consideration if you're interested in the game, though, is that you won't get to keep your save between updates. "At launch, players will have access to the entire beginning of the game," Isber explained. "They will be able to explore new environments. And then we are planning updates at regular intervals. To be clear from the outset, saves won't be compatible between the various updates." While this won't be for everyone, it's good that this is at least being made clear now so that prospective players can be prepared to lose any time they've put into the game.

Jehanne Rousseau, CEO of the game's developer Spiders, and lead writer of Greedfall, also touched on the game's new combat system, which is offering a more tactical approach compared to its action focused predecessor. "It's not turn-based but you still have this kind of control over your team, " Rousseau said, "and for this specific reason having the feedback of the player was something that was super important—because it's something new. We never did these type of controls before."

Alongside these early access and gameplay details, Nacon also shared a cinematic trailer, which you can check out above. There's currently no release date for the early access release, though it is expected to launch around this coming summer.