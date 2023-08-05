GeForce Now expands library with Baldur's Gate 3 and some Bethesda classics

Nvidia has announced a new batch of games coming to its GeForce Now streaming service in August, some of which are a mix of modern and classic first-person shooter games from Bethesda.

According to Nvidia, you can expect "several titles" from the Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein franchises to join the cloud service this month.

Along with Bethesda titles, GeForce Now users can also stream Baldur's Gate 3, which was released on August 3 for PC.

Other games coming to the GeForce Now service in August include: WrestleQuest, I Am Future, Atlas Fallen, Moving Out 2, Wayfinder, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Jumplight Odyssey, Ride 5, Sea of Stars, Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and plenty more.

These games join July offerings F1 Manager 2023, The Talos Principle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Octopath Traveler, and many others.

The GeForce Now library contains over 1500 games, with more added regularly. You can find out more information on the game streaming service at the link.