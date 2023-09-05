These games will leave Game Pass in September, so grab them while you can

With the September update to Game Pass live, older releases must make way for new ones, and nine games are leaving the service this month.

This month, you have until September 15 to download and play the following games until they are pulled:

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC)

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventure of Krypto and Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal Hellsinger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm first-person shooter filled with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and lots of metal music. The goal is to strike terror into the hearts of demons and devils as you fight through eight Hells in a quest for vengeance.

Popular turn-based strategy game Civilization 6 finds you building an empire to become Ruler of the World. You will do this by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. You will also wage war, dabble in diplomacy, advance your culture, and interact with some of the best-known leaders in history as you attempt to build the greatest civilization ever.

Another game worth a look is Tainted Grail: Conquest. With very positive reviews on Steam, this story-driven hybrid between RPG and deck-building roguelikes has you exploring ever-changing maps, fighting with deadly enemies, and learning what happened to the cursed island of Avalon.

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition is another game worth a look at, one which we gave a 4.5/5 in our review. Set in a “psycho-cool” environment, it stars a new cast of 16 characters who find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside the school, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. The game is a high-stakes and fast-paced investigation that finds you trying to solve twisted murder cases and condemn your new friends to death. The Anniversary Edition includes a gallery feature that allows you to view event illustrations and scenes and listen to voiced dialogue.

So, make sure you play each game before they are pulled, and remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.