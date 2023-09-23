If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GOING BYE-BYE

16 games are leaving PlayStation Plus in October - here's the list

So long, farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, goodbye.

Limbo
Image credit: Playdead
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The list of games leaving PlayStation Plus in October 2023 has surfaced, and there are 16 in total.

September is getting long in the tooth, so you don't have much time left to download the following games before they are pulled from the service.

Some are rather high-profile gets, like Yakuza 3-5, Far Cry4 and Far Cry 5, Inside, Limbo, and The Medium, for starters.

Here's the list (thanks, reddit):

  • Astebreed
  • Clouds and Sheep 2
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Gal Gunvolt Burst
  • Goosebumps The Game
  • Inside
  • Limbo
  • Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker
  • The Crew
  • The Medium
  • The Quarry
  • Torquel
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered

In better news, Sony added plenty of additional titles to the service for Extra and Premium members this month. These include Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Civilization 6, NieR Replicant, Unpacking, West of Dead, and more.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch