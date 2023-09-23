16 games are leaving PlayStation Plus in October - here's the list

The list of games leaving PlayStation Plus in October 2023 has surfaced, and there are 16 in total.

September is getting long in the tooth, so you don't have much time left to download the following games before they are pulled from the service.

Some are rather high-profile gets, like Yakuza 3-5, Far Cry4 and Far Cry 5, Inside, Limbo, and The Medium, for starters.

Here's the list (thanks, reddit):

Astebreed

Clouds and Sheep 2

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Gal Gunvolt Burst

Goosebumps The Game

Inside

Limbo

Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker

The Crew

The Medium

The Quarry

Torquel

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

In better news, Sony added plenty of additional titles to the service for Extra and Premium members this month. These include Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Civilization 6, NieR Replicant, Unpacking, West of Dead, and more.