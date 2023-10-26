No, there wasn't a fist fight at the Five Nights at Freddy's movie

The internet was abuzz with disbelief due to a viral fight at a viewing of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. However, roughly a day after the London brawl spread across the world wide web, one of the would-be brawlers has revealed their own perspective. So no, there wasn't a full out clash during the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. Sorry.

This revelation came via TikTok, where user sleepzyy1x broke down what really happened. Initially expressing his shock at the news coverage of the event as well as another TikTok user "yapping" about the event, the video concludes with an up close and personal recording of the 'fight'. It turns out, it was just a bunch of lads messing around - throwing soft dummy punches and kicks and clearly yucking it up.

He is right to be in shock! As of writing, the original tweet showing the faux fight from further back in the cinema has 54K likes and 5.1 million views. Social media channels from entertainment outlets like One Take News and Discussing Film managed to bring in additional attention through resharing the video, netting 166,000 and 25.6 million views respectively. All of a fake fight between some friends "taking the piss", according to sleepzyy1x.

"We did it at the end of the movie for a joke. For fun! I don't know why she [refering to another TikTok user who later covered the viral clip] is getting so stressed over something that doesn't concern her." To the original poster of the Twitter clip's credit, they did share the clarifying TikTok on their feed in order to set the record straight, but as many of you will know it's unlikely that the vast number of people who saw the viral clip will learn the truth.

So, is there a lesson to be learned here? The lads up in front didn't really do anything wrong - messing around during the credits isn't a big deal especially since eager FNAF fans having gotten their fill of horror would be walking out of the room. It is - if anything - a reminder to think twice before trusting everything you see online! Just because you think it would be funny if Five Nights at Freddy's caused some guys to start dropping elbows on each other doesn't mean it actually happened. Even if it admittedly does look pretty legit from the angle of the original recording!

I personally hope this kicks off a trend of folks staging fake brawls during the credits. The post-credits secret scene is so over dude. I wanna see a bunch of friends walk into The Creator with pre-planned choreography ready to go. Make it real, internet.