First wave of BlizzCon 2023 tickets go on sale next week

Tickets for BlizzCon 2023 will go on sale next week, starting July 8.

This is the first wave of tickets which will be purchasable starting at 10am PDT/ 1pm EST/ 6pm UK via AXS at AXS.com.

The second wave of tickets will be available on July 22, at 10am PDT/ 1pm EST/ 6pm UK.

General Admission tickets can be purchased for $299, which includes: the live event ticket, in-game goodies, official BlizzCon Backpack, and early access to the BlizzCon Store.

The Portal Pass is also available for $799, which includes all the General Admission perks alongside a separate registration line, separate security line, exclusive Portal Pass Lounge access, private concessions, private viewing lounge, gameplay experiences, concierge support, and more.

BlizzCon 2023 will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4.

It's been around four years since the last live show, but, it's coming back, and you can book rooms now for it.