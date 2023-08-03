Fantasian, the Apple Arcade RPG from Final Fantasy’s creator, could be coming to PC

Fantasian is one of the best games on Apple Arcade, coming from Mistwalker studio, which was founded by Final Fantasy’s creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi. So, you know that it’s near impossible for this game to be bad.

One fan and Twitter user, Knoebel, has actually spotted a listing for Fantasian on the Steam Database (via VGC). The listing titles the game as ‘Fantasian Playtest’ and if it is to be believed, this means that Fantasian could be arriving on PC soon.

With the game being exclusive to Apple Arcade, this beautiful RPG has been locked up on iOS devices and behind a subscription. If you’ve an iPhone or iPad, the subscription fee for Apple Arcade (£4.99/$4.99 per month) is well worth it for this gorgeous RPG. That said, there’s still a whole host of keen fans who’d love to play this game, and can’t.

If you’re not familiar with Fantasian, you play as Leo who has found himself in an alternate universe and suffering from amnesia(standard). You then embark on the hero’s journey to get some answers about Leo’s identity, while also having to deal with the curious Vam the Malevolent.

Look at this beautiful diorama environment!

This story then whisks you away into this stunning world made up of real, hand-crafted dioramas, making this RPG an amazing visual experience. This is something you don’t see all that often, and it is done so brilliantly in Fantasian that I do really hope this RPG comes to PC just so more people can see how wonderful this game, and its environments are, for themselves.

In an interview between Hironobu Sakaguchi and IGN Japan earlier this year, Sakaguchi shared that, “There are many requests for a PC release, and there are also requests for a sequel, so I would like to continue working as hard as possible.” So, it’s clear that a PC release is wanted by both fans and developers, so hopefully this Steam Database listing is a sign that it is coming to fruition.

As for a sequel, which Sakaguchi also mentions, there’s no clear news of this just yet. Alas, this is something else for long-standing Fantasian fans to look forward to, if it does come to fruition!