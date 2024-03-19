Here's the first clip from the Fallout TV Show, featuring a jetpack landing that looks, er, a bit goofy

Would you look at that? Here’s another sneaky look at the kind of thing we can expect to see when we all sit down to watch the Fallout TV show next month. This time it’s the first clip that Amazon’s put out, and there’s a bit with a jetpack that’s definitely not a tad on the goofy side.

Yup, forget about highly-edited trailers, like the one we got recently, this is the first straight-up scene from the show we’ve gotten, and it features a showdown between some of the main characters. Does it look good? I’d say so, even if the Brotherhood of Steel member’s entrance is arguably a bit hilarious.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As you can see below, the one minute and 30 second-ish snippet Amazon’s shared kicks of with the vault dweller, Ella Purnell’s Lucy, trying in very polite fashion to stop The Ghoul - played by Walton Goggins - from continuing to do nasty things to some residents of one of those typical wasteland shanty towns that we all know and love. Sadly, because she’s, you know, a vault dweller, and therefore has the survival instincts of a particularly naive puppy, she delivers a speech right out of the Vault-Tec handbook on wasteland relations.

The Ghoul’s not phased, so she shoots him with what looks to be something akin to one of the syringes from Fallout 4’s, er, Syringer. The Ghoul then says that it’s ok, because he’s already on a lot of drugs. So, basically he’s every NPC in New Vegas by the sound of it.

Welcome to the Wasteland in this first official scene from FALLOUT! Everyone is polite and conflicts are de-escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/dpyynxPLW7 — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) March 19, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then, a Brotherhood of Steel bloke flies in, with a voice straight out of one of those TV news reports where they’ve had to conceal someone’s identity. He’s called Knight Titus, has a cool scratch across the front of his power armour, and tells The Ghoul to stop being a naughty boy, with that being pretty much where the clip ends.

But, hang on a minute, because we have to talk about the bit where Titus flies in with what I assume to be a jetpack attached to his power armour. Given his entrance, I was expecting him to leap straight up and land on the ground with a huge bang, like you do in Fallout 4. Instead, he kind of gently floats down in weirdly graceful fashion for someone intervening to stop someone for shooting someone else.

It’s genuinely like he’s trying not to damage the bottoms of his power-armoured feet, which is kinda pointless, since as we’ve established, one of the most interesting details about the clip is that his power armour’s already a bit weathered. I’ll be honest, I think the last line of the clip - The Ghoul saying “You’ve gotta be f***in’ kidding me” - is just a reaction to this Knight’s slightly less than intimidating descent.

Don’t worry, though. That’s just my two cents, and as I say, everything else looks pretty cool.

Also, trying to please every fan with each minute detail like this would be impossible, something the show's creators have touch on recently.