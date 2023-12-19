Fallout and Elder Scrolls community pays tribute to YouTuber Mitten Squad following sudden passing

Joseph Wilson, better known to many as Elder Scrolls and Fallout YouTuber Mitten Squad, has died aged just 27, and fellow members of the Bethesda community are paying tribute to him.

News of Wilson’s passing broke via an obituary for him posted on the website of Michigan funeral director, Molnar Funeral Home, with some initial confusion arising due to the fact Wilson often referred to himself by the name Paul in his videos. As of writing, his channel, which mainly revolved around interesting challenge runs through the likes of Fallout New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Skyrim, has just over 1.4 million subscribers.

A number of fellow creators from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout communities have taken to social media in order to pay their respects to Wilson and discuss the impact his work had on them. “RIP Mitten Squad, you were a huge inspiration to me, and it was great getting to know you as much as I have,” wrote TKs-Mantis.

YouTuber ItsJabo tweeted that learning of the news was “heartbreaking”, adding: “Mitten Squad will always be the pioneer of challenge-run content on YouTube in my eyes. His videos are the reason why I moved on from speedrunning. To say he was an influence on my channel is an understatement.”

“I'm sorry about how life treated you brother. Your demons didn't define you and they never will, you'll be remembered for being a genuine, funny and passionate creator,” said MickyD. “Go rest now mate, and know that you made a huge impact on many people's lives.”

— Micky D (@DeMickyD) December 18, 2023

Meanwhile, The Spiffing Brit wrote: “He was one of the most dedicated and hard working creators in the Bethesda world. I hope he is at peace and aware of the hours of joy he brought to millions of people.”

Fans of Wilson have been leaving an array of touching tributes via his channel’s dedicated subreddit and Discord server, with a special memorial channel having been created in the latter.

Mitten Squad - Joseph Wilson - is survived by his parents, grandparents, and brother.