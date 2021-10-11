Evil Genius 2 plots to take over consoles in November

Evil Genius 2 will be making its way to consoles in November this year, developer and publisher Rebellion has announced.

Back in August, we got an indie-focused Xbox livestream where Rebellion revealed Evil Genius 2 would be launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5 later in the year. Now, two months later, we've learned that the console versions are due for release on November 30.

The supervillain management simulator is due to land day one on Xbox Game Pass, too – so you can look forward to taking over the word at no extra cost then if you're subbed to Microsoft's great value service.

There's still no news on whether or not the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch – but if you're eager to play this game on-the-go, you may want to invest in a Steam Deck so you can get your villain fix on the go.

It has also been announced that budding Evil Geniuses that pre-order the game will also receive three unique in-game bonus items to install in their lair. These include:



Aurora Borealis - this beautiful distraction sits in your cover operation, with agents and Tourists alike dazzled by the pretty lights.

- this beautiful distraction sits in your cover operation, with agents and Tourists alike dazzled by the pretty lights. Fountain of Youth - have your minions drink from this mythical body of water to give them a stat boost.

- have your minions drink from this mythical body of water to give them a stat boost. Trojan Horse - place this legendary piece of woodwork in your lair to unlock unique schemes to complete across the world.

Evil Genius 2 has been a quiet, confident hit since it launched on PC in March. Alex said in his Evil Genius 2 review that it is "exactly the sequel fans have been waiting for".