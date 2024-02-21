I can't believe it, but Epic Mickey is getting a remake

Against all odds, and modern-day "could do no wrong" Disney, Epic Mickey is getting a remake.

Epic Mickey is easily one of my favourite oddities that I honestly thought was locked to the Wii forever, but as it turns out, announced today during the latest Nintendo Direct, THQ Nordic will be remaking the cult classic, now under the title Epic Mickey Rebrushed. The trailer didn't show all that much, though there were some snippets showing off the gameplay. Considering the original used the Wii-mote to paint different parts of the game's world, there's likely been quite a big overhaul there, but from the little the trailer showed it all looked pretty smooth. Graphics look nice and shiny too, though I am already missing the slightly dingier look of the original.

No specific release date was provided either outside of a vague 2024 release window, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for that one. For those that missed out on the Wii title, Epic Mickey was originally developed by Junction Point Studios, and was kind of an immersive sim, allowing for multiple approaches to things - it even featured a morality system, of all things, and saw Mickey trying to restore a world of forgotten characters, merchandise, and more. It's not the kind of game I thought Disney would ever acknowledge again, given how critical it was of the company's obvious issues with consumerism, but hey, happy to see it be brought back to life!

There's no word on other platforms either, so keep an eye out for that too.