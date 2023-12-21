Red One, a Christmas-themed action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, is coming to theaters and Prime Video in 2024.

The movie, which wrapped filming in early 2023 and then went underground, has now been confirmed to drop on November 15, 2024. Deadline shared the news yesterday, also confirming that Amazon MGM Studios and Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks are looking at giving it a solid theatrical window before reaching its ultimate destination: Prime Video. The decision was seemingly made after the tentpole "tested twice and scores were through the roof."

Plot details are scarce, but the movie, which is led by streaming regulars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, has been described as a "four-quadrant" release, which might be the most boring and corporate-like way to talk about a movie I've ever seen. It's, however, based on a original story by Seven Bucks' President of Production, Hiram Garcia, so minor yay, I guess.

'The Rock' has said in the past the following about Red One: "This is a massive globe trotting & fun movie that brings Christmas home to you and your families in a way that you’ve never seen before." Again, it sounds like the definitive 'algorithm flick' for a streaming service. But it also features J.K. Simmons as ripped Santa Claus, and that kind of goes hard.

Red One is directed by Jumanji reboot helmer Jake Kasdan, from a script written by Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan. On top of Johnson, Evans, and Simmons, the cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Wesley Kimmel.