Here's our first look at gameplay from stunning Pokemon-like DokeV

DokeV has re-emerged with a new gameplay trailer.
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
One of the nice surprises during today's gamescom Opening Night Live stream was a showing by DokeV, the open-world Pokemon-like from Pearl Abyss.

You'd be forgiven for forgetting all about DokeV. The game was announced in 2019 alongside several other visually impressive titles in development at the Korean studio. Things have been quiet ever since, with Crimson Desert being the only project announced then getting development updates.

The creature-collecting game's new trailer showed off more of DokeV’s open world, where you'll be let loose to collect Dokebi. Outside of building a team of these cute buggers, you'll also be able to pit them against monsters and bosses in real-time combat, which we got to see a bit of in the trailer.

We also got a look at how we'll be travelling the vibrant world of the MMO. Toy cars, bikes, and skateboards are all there. Which we're going to need to get to the open world's various activities, like taking down bosses, and fishing.

DokeV's colourful aesthetic looks as impressive as it did almost two years ago, but Pearl Abyss sadly does not yet have a release date to share. The game is in development for PC and some unnamed consoles.

